Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'say something' on claims in a media report that a company owned by BJP chief Amit Shah's son saw a huge rise in its turnover after his party came to power in 2014. "Modiji, ...Did you act as a watchman or were you a partner? Please say something," Gandhi said on Twitter.



Congress workers felicitate Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting at Khatraj village, Gujarat on Monday. Pic/PTI

In another broadside against the BJP, the Congress leader had said on Sunday, "We finally found the only beneficiary of demonetisation. It's not the RBI, the poor or the farmers. It's the Shah-in-Shah of Demo. Jai Amit." He had also tagged a copy of the news report on the issue in his tweet.

Cong demands Modi to seek Shah's resignation

The Congress on Monday again attacked the BJP over the controversy surrounding its party chief Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi seek Shah's resignation or relieve him of his duties. "An inquiry should be conducted into the allegations against Jay Shah's company by a two-member commission of SC judges," Cong spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.