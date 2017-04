Shimla: Shobha Nehru, the wife of Jawahar Lal Nehru's cousin and diplomat B K Nehru was cremated at Kasauli in Shimla hills on Wednesday. Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi, her great grand nephew, was among those who attended the funeral. Shobha had died yesterday. She was 108.



Her eldest son Ashok lit the pyre and apart from local people and close associates of Nehru family attended the funeral.