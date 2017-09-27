Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at BJP for Banaras Hindu University (BHU) violence, saying "this is their philosophy to beat up girls".
"It is the BJP's philosophy to beat up girls demanding their rights," tweeted Gandhi. He Gandhi had earlier attacked the BJP governments' 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme over the same incident.
