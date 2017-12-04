Rahul Gandhi cheered as he files nomination for Congress President

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed his nomination papers for the post of party chief at its headquarters amid cheers and enthusiasm by party leaders and workers

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday filed his nomination papers for the post of party chief at its headquarters amid cheers and enthusiasm by party leaders and workers. Gandhi signed a set of nominations in the presence of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, senior party leaders Kamal Nath, Motilal Vora, Sheila Dikshit, Ahmed Patel and Ashok Gehlot.

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

He accepted greetings from party leaders and chatted with them as they came to him to get his signatures.

Over 90 sets of nominations are expected to be filed supporting Gandhi whose election is a mere formality now, as there is no other candidate for the party's top post.

Gandhi will succeed his mother Sonia Gandhi, the longest-serving Congress chief who has helmed the party since 1998.

Hundreds of Congress supporters thronged the party office ahead of the filing of nominations for the party's top post.

A large crowd of party workers were seen requesting the guards for a chance to meet their leader as he made his much-awaited move.

Rahul Gandhi became the Congress Vice President in January 2013.