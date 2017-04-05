Rahul Gandhi hails Yogi Adityanath's farm loan waiver



Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's decision to waive off farm loans calling it a step in the right direction.

He, however, cautioned the Central government against "discriminating among states". "A partial relief for UP (Uttar Pradesh) farmers, but a step in the right direction. The Congress has always supported loan waivers for farmers in distress."

"I'm happy BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has finally been forced to see reason," Rahul tweeted. He also advised the Centre not to "play politics with our farmers who are suffering across the country".

"The Central government must have a national response to the widespread distress and not discriminate...," he said. The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday cleared a Rs 36,359-crore proposal allowing waiver of loans for marginal and small farmers of the state.