Rahul Gandhi likely to train guns on BJP, TRS at Telangana rally



Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is expected to train his guns on the BJP-led government at the Centre and the TRS administration in Telangana when he addresses a public meeting near Hyderabad tomorrow.

The public meeting meeting will be held at Sangareddy town.

Gandhi would reach Begumpet airport here in the afternoon and garland a statue of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and greet Congress workers at different places in the city before reaching Sangareddy in the evening, according to his schedule released by the state Congress.

Gandhi's rally, named 'Telangana Praja Garjana' (roar of Telangana people), would boost the morale of the party rank and file in their fight against the TRS government, Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy had said earlier.

The Ambedkar Stadium at Sangareddy, the venue of the meeting, holds significance. It is the same location where former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi addressed a public meeting in 1979 and led the Congress back to power in the 1980 general elections.

"Therefore, Rahul Gandhi's address from the same location after 38 years would be of historic significance and of very high sentimental value," Reddy had said.

The Congress leader would release a 'chargesheet' against the "failures" of the TRS government.