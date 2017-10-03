Facing criticism from the Congress for asking Rahul Gandhi to postpone his visit to Amethi, the district administration yesterday said it was ready for the party vice-president's three-day tour beginning Wednesday. Amethi district magistrate Yogesh Kumar said the authorities "never said no" to his visit to his Lok Sabha constituency and had just suggested a postponement taking into account his security concerns.



"Rahul had proposed to visit Amethi from October 4-6. We never said no," he told journalists. Kumar said the request was made in the wake of Muharram and Dussehra celebrations in the district. "We had just sent a letter to the district Congress chief, suggesting that the visit be postponed by 24-48 hours as security personnel would be busy with Durga idol immersion and Muharram processions," he added.