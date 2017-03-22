E-paper

Rahul Gandhi's name proposed for Guinness Book. Here's why

An engineering student Vishal Diwan from Madhya Pradesh has allegedly approached Guinness Book of World Records to request them enlist to Rahul Gandhi’s name for losing 27 elections in India.

After Congress' defeat in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur and Goa cleverly snatched by BJP, Congress Vice-President has been a subject of mockery over social media.

In a report in Financial Express, Congress Party's losing spree in last five years is due to Gandhi scion's active participation in election campaigning and media interactions.

Diwan who hails from Hoshangabad has received the confirmation of acceptance of his application, but the record book management have not confirmed whether it will approve such the request or not.

