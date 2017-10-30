Rahul Gandhi slams demonetisation, calls it an 'out and out disaster'

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Central Government has launched two torpedoes on the India economy- one demonetisation and another is Goods and Service Tax (GST), adding that note ban was an 'Out and Out disaster' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Prime Minister Modi and his government have said that they will celebrate November 8, the day demonetisation was implemented. Prime Minister Modi has not been able to understand the feeling of the nation. The demonetisation by Prime Minister Modi was an Out and Out disaster. November 8 is a sad day for India," Rahul Gandhi said, after attending the Congress general secretary meeting here.

Slamming the Central Government over the implementation of the GST, Rahul said, "The GST is a good idea, but the Central Government has implemented it in wrong way. Prime Minister Modi's government has launched two torpedoes on the Indian economy; one is demonetisation but due to this the economy somehow gets stable and another one is the GST, which has ruined the whole Indian economy completely."

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley earlier announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe November 8, the day when Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in circulation ceased to be a legal tender, as 'Anti-Black Money Day' across the country.

The Opposition has also decided to observe November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, as 'Black Day' across the nation. On November 8, 2016, the Centre declared Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes as non-legal and introduced new Rs. 200, Rs. 500 and Rs. 2000 notes.