Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Narendra Modi over advice to babus, Smriti Irani hits back

Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at PM Modi over his advice to bureaucrats asking them not to use social media for self-promotion, saying he should lead them by example.
"Leading by example is clearly overrated," the Congress vice-president said on Twitter, after Modi told babus yesterday not to use social media for self-promotion or spend too much time online.
Barely hours later, Union minister Smriti Irani, responded to Rahul's tweet saying, "Look who is talking about being over rated."
Barkha joins BJP
New Delhi: A day after she was expelled from the Congress, Barkha Shukla Singh today joined the BJP and lauded PM Modi's policies. She, however, said her decision was not aimed at gaining any position in the party.
