Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Narendra Modi over advice to babus, Smriti Irani hits back



Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at PM Modi over his advice to bureaucrats asking them not to use social media for self-promotion, saying he should lead them by example.

"Leading by example is clearly overrated," the Congress vice-president said on Twitter, after Modi told babus yesterday not to use social media for self-promotion or spend too much time online.

Barely hours later, Union minister Smriti Irani, respo­nded to Rahul's tweet saying, "Look who is talking about being over rated."