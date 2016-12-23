Rahul Gandhi to Narendra Modi: Mock me but answer corruption charges



Rahul Gandhi addresses the rally at Bharaich. Pic/PTI



Bahraich: A combative Rahul Gandhi yesterday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mocking his speech on Wednesday wherein the Congress vice president had accused him of having taken money from corporate groups, saying he could make fun of him but needed to answer the charges of personal corruption levelled against him.

At a 'jan aakrosh rally' in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Congress vice president told the Prime Minister that he could make fun of him as much as he could but should answer the questions raised by him.

Waving sheets of paper which purportedly contained details of charges against Modi having allegedly accepted money from Sahara and Birla groups when he was Gujarat Chief Minister, the Congress vice president asked the PM to tell whether the documents were correct or not. Sticking to his guns, he alleged Modi, as the Gujarat Chief Minister had taken R40 crore from the Sahara group in nine instalments spread over six months in 2013 and 2014.

Rahul dubbed Modi a "super event planner" who had made "perfect planning" to take the money from the poor to help the rich who owe as much as R 8 lakh crore to the banks. "They have a young leader who is just learning to give speeches. Since the time he has learnt to speak, there is no limit to my happiness. In 2009, you couldn't even tell what is inside this packet and what is not. Now we are finding out," Modi earlier said without naming Rahul.