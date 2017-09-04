Rahul Gandhi to visit Maharashtra on September 8



Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be on a day-long visit to Maharashtra on September 8, party's state unit chief Ashok Chavan said here today.

"Rahul Gandhi ji will visit Nanded and Parbhani on September 8. He will address a regional Congress convention at Nanded at 9.30 am. Thereafter, at 1.30 pm in Parbhani, he will address a Sangharsh rally, where he will speak about farmers' woes and demonetisation," Chavan told reporters here.

He added that Gandhi will travel by road from Nanded to Parbhani and may halt at villages in between to interact with farmers.

Gandhi's visit comes in the backdrop of 580 farmers committing suicide between January and August this year, as per information revealed by the Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner's office.

The state government's ambitious loan waiver scheme announced earlier this year has also run into controversy, with the opposition alleging that online submission of applications resulted in scores of farmers facing technical difficulties in the process.