Stopped from visiting riot-torn district, Rahul Gandhi slams Yogi government

Congress V-P's motorcade intercepted at Saharanpur border by top cops, but he manages to meet clash victims at Shahjahanpur Chowki in UP



Rahul Gandhi met Badal, a boy whose family was attacked in the riots between Rajputs and Dalits, at Saharanpur. Pic/INC India on Twitter

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi met the victims of Saharanpur caste clashes and their family members at the district's border after authorities denied him permission to visit the violence-hit area, on Saturday.

Top cops at the Saharanpur border intercepted Rahul's motorcade, but he walked his way into the strife-torn district to interact with victims at Shahjahanpur Chowki. "The administration tried to stop me at the UP border but I walked up to Shahjahanpur Chowki, Saharanpur, where I met the families of the victims," Rahul said on his official Twitter handle.

Slamming the ruling Yogi government in the state, Rahul said, "There is no town or city in Uttar Pradesh where crime is not soaring after the BJP came into power."