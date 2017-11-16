Rahul Gandhi's elevation to Congress President likely after Gujarat elections

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's elevation as party President is likely to take place after the Gujarat assembly polls in December, as many in the party feel that election to the post amid poll campaigning could dilute its focus.



Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, there were speculations that Gandhi's elevation would take place after Diwali on October 19 and before the elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Elections in Himachal were held on November 9.

Some party leaders believe his elevation in the middle of the election campaign in Gujarat may divert the attention of party workers in the western state. Earlier, Congress leader Ajay Maken had said the party has time till December 31 to complete the organisational election process and report it to the Election Commission. "We have time till December 31. By that time, the process will be over," Maken had said.

The Congress had earlier set a deadline to complete the organisational elections by October-end. The assembly polls in Gujarat will be held on December 9 and 14. The results of the elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly and 68-member Himachal assembly will be declared on December 18.