Rahul levels allegations against PM, BJP says he is pure as Ganga

The Congress VP said documents regarding the paybacks were with the I-T department



Rahul Gandhi demanded an independent inquiry in the matter. Pic/PTI

Mehsana: Rahul Gandhi yesterday alleged that Narendra Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister, had taken money from Sahara and Birla groups and demanded an independent inquiry into it, a charge BJP rejected as an attempt to divert attention from the AgustaWestland probe in which the names of Congress leaders and the “family” were coming up.

Addressing a rally in the PM’s home state, he alleged that in I-T records there are notings of Sahara officials’ claims that they had paid Modi nine times between October, 2013 and February, 2014.

Similarly, as per documents with Income Tax department, the Birla group also paid R12 crore to Modi when he was CM of Gujarat.

BJP however, rebutted the charges. Party spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, “People of India have stopped taking him seriously. Rahul Gandhi is just bluff and bluster. There is no substance in what he says. He is just showing his and his party's incompetence.”

“There is no expectation from Rahul Gandhi who has demonstrated himself as the biggest partner of corruption during the 10-year rule of the UPA... Why he did not utter a single word when crores of rupees were being looted during Congress rule,” asked Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. “Our Prime Minister is as pure as the river Ganga,” he said.