Rahul levels allegations against PM, BJP says he is pure as Ganga

The Congress VP said documents regarding the paybacks were with the I-T department
Rahul Gandhi demanded an independent inquiry in the matter. Pic/PTI
Mehsana: Rahul Gandhi yesterday alleged that Narendra Modi as Gujarat Chief Minister, had taken money from Sahara and Birla groups and demanded an independent inquiry into it, a charge BJP rejected as an attempt to divert attention from the AgustaWestland probe in which the names of Congress leaders and the “family” were coming up.
Addressing a rally in the PM’s home state, he alleged that in I-T records there are notings of Sahara officials’ claims that they had paid Modi nine times between October, 2013 and February, 2014.
Similarly, as per documents with Income Tax department, the Birla group also paid R12 crore to Modi when he was CM of Gujarat.
BJP however, rebutted the charges. Party spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, “People of India have stopped taking him seriously. Rahul Gandhi is just bluff and bluster. There is no substance in what he says. He is just showing his and his party's incompetence.”
“There is no expectation from Rahul Gandhi who has demonstrated himself as the biggest partner of corruption during the 10-year rule of the UPA... Why he did not utter a single word when crores of rupees were being looted during Congress rule,” asked Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. “Our Prime Minister is as pure as the river Ganga,” he said.
The allegations
Rahul Gandhi alleged that the I-T records show Sahara officials’ claims of having paid R40 crore to Modi on various dates between October, 2013 and February, 2014.
"You (Modi) did not allow me to speak in Parliament. I did not know why you did not wanted to face me in the House. I tell you the reason.
Any business entity keeps record of its transactions. On November 2014, Income Tax department conducted raids on Sahara, a very large corporate house," he said. "During that raid, the I-T department found some documents, which are on record. I want to share with you the contents of those documents.
There were several entries in those documents, which I am reading out before you," he said. He then alleged that another record suggests that Birla Group gave Rs 12 crore to 'Gujarat Chief Minister'. "This record is with I-T department since last 2.5 years. I-T even recommended to conduct an inquiry in this issue.
I want to ask you why no such inquiry was done? We want to know whether it is true that money was given to you nine times by Sahara?" Rahul asked.
