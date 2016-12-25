Raid at Reddy aide house, Rao checks into hospital



Police personnel outside the Tamil Nadu Secretariat during the raid at chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao's residence; (inset) J Shekhar Reddy was produced at a CBI court on Wednesday. Pics/PTI



Dindigul (TN): I-T officials on Saturday conducted raids in the house of sand-mining bar­on Shekhar Reddy's associate Ratnam, a quarry contractor who was arrested a couple of days ago on charges of exchan­ging unaccounted old currency notes.



A team of I-T officials from Perambalur has been conducting searches at Ratnam's hou­se since 6 am, official sources said. At the time of going to press, the searches were on. CBI had on December 22 arrested Ratnam and another quarry contractor Ramachandran, and Reddy's auditor Premkumar following investigations in connection with recent I-T raids at his residence and office in Chennai that resulted in seizure of 127 kg of gold and over R170 crore in cash post-demonetisation.



Reddy, along with his associate Srinivasulu, was arrested by CBI on December 21. Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu chief secretary P Rama Mohana Rao, whose house and offices were searched by Income Tax officials in connection with a tax evasion probe post demonetisation, was on Saturday admitted to a private hospital in Chennai after he complained of chest pain. Hospital sources said, "Rao has been kept under observation and his vitals are being monitored." the sources said.