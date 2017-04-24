Rail fracture sends Harbour line services off track in Mumbai

CR authorities had to briefly cancel services between Vashi and Mankhurd after 18-inch piece chipped off from the tracks

Due to the severe damage, the entire block had to be replaced

Train services on the Harbour line were affected following a rail fracture early this morning. Authorities noticed that an 18-inch piece had chipped off from the tracks between Vashi and Mankhurd, making it dangerous for trains to ply.

According to CR officials, the problem occurred close to the railway bridge near Vashi. Around 8 am, a motorman alerted officials after the train he was riding received a sudden jolt. When officials investigated the site, they discovered a rail fracture. Because the damage was huge, officials had to replace the entire block on the track. "An 18-inch piece had chipped off. But, we rectified it," said Ravindra Goyal, divisional railway manager (Mumbai), CR.

Trains towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) were delayed and services between the two stations had to be cancelled briefly. "We were waiting in the train for nearly an hour. Many passengers were seen walking along the tracks," said A Bhosale, a Belapur resident.

Authorities corrected the glitch by 9.30 am and, gradually, trains started to move. Later in the day, train services on the Harbour line were delayed by 15-20 minutes.