Navi Mumbai: Rail staff dump badly hurt man in train instead of providing medical aid



CCTVs at Sanpada railway station captured the man falling off a Panvel-bound train while trying to get off

In a case of shocking apathy, CCTV cameras at Sanpada railway station captured a commuter getting seriously injured after falling off a train, only for a GRP constable and home guard to simply wait for another local and casually dump him inside. Both made no efforts to offer him first aid or get him to a hospital.

The incident took place at Sanpada railway station on the intervening night of July 22 and July 23, when the man fell off a Panvel-bound train and was dumped inside another train for Panvel 15 minutes later. He was discovered by the cleaning staff the following day at noon and admitted to Panvel Grameen Hospital. He was declared dead on arrival.



He was seriously injured in the mishap and was lying there on the spot for several moments (below)

According to Mumbai Mirror, the constable has been suspended pending an enquiry and the home guard sacked. Both have not been identified.

Watch the video below

The Bombay High Court had directed that the railway staff is responsible for ensuring that accident victims are shifted to the nearby hospital immediately. Railways were also asked by the HC to provide free parking for ambulance at all railway stations.



The GRP constable and the home guard were seen waiting for another train while he lay motionless instead of offering him first aid



They casually lifted him up and put him inside another Panvel-bound train

This incident throws a light at the shocking level of apathy by railway personnel. The CCTV footage showed the constable and the home guard casually waiting by the motionless injured commuter until the next train arrived 15 minutes later only for them to hurl him inside the train's first-class compartment and walk away.

1874 deaths have occurred due to train accidents in Mumbai this year. About 10 die daily or are injured on the Mumbai subrban section.

Samir Zaveri, a railway activist who lost his legs in a train accident in 1989 expressed his disappointment in the callous manner in which the officials handled the victim. He further stated that it was railway staff's moral duty to ensure accidents victims are taken to the hospital. He also lamented that no one noticed the victim when the train reached Panvel.

