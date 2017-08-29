Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani calls on employees to ensure the highest level of safety

Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani has called upon railway employees across the country to always ensure the highest level of safety in train operations and instill a renewed sense of confidence in railway passengers.

He emphasized that safety should always remain principle focused area.

In a letter sent to all railway employees, Lohani stressed the need to resolve to bring about an all-round improvement in the working of the railways so that we are able to satisfactorily meet the hopes, expectations and aspirations of the vast multitude.

Referring to the committed workforce of Indian Railways, Lohani said that the sincerity, dedication and professional capability of the railway employees, both officers and staff is indeed unparalleled. It is the men on the field who, regardless of their personal inconveniences and hardships, ensure that the wheels of the Nation keep moving surely and safely. This is what makes the Indian Railways the most visible symbol of dynamic delivery in our country.

He also pointed out that there is need to deal with the evils of corruption, sexual harassment at work places and alcohol abuse while on duty. These are social evils and need to be dealt firmly with an iron hand, he added.

He also talked about cleanliness at railway stations, trains, operation ratio, welfare of the railwaymen, avoiding frills in the functions.