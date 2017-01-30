Railway employee dies near Lonavla as boulder falls



Representational picture



A railway employee lost his life while three others, including two contractual labourers, were injured on Monday afternoon when a boulder fell on them in a section near Lonavla on Pune-Mumbai route. The incident took place at around 1.40 pm between Monkey Hill and Nagnath, 117-km away from Mumbai, when the victims, engaged in pathway works, were having lunch, a railway official said in Mumbai.



Trackman Chand Kumar Pathak died, while Kundan Kumar, another trackman, was seriously injured. Saneep Dehu and Jagan, who were working on contract with Vishal Construction, were admitted to Sharda Hospital in Lonavla and reported to be out of danger, said A K Singh, PRO of Central Railway. Pathak's body was sent to civil hospital, Khandala, for autopsy. This was the second incident in the area on Monday. Earlier in the morning, a monkey was electrocuted near Monkey Hill station which forced halt in the train movement in both the directions for half an hour.



Over Head Equipment (OHE) wire broke, and the Up line got blocked that resulted the halting of the train operations. The restoration works were underway and trains were diverted through middle way, said Singh.