Railway GM says 'unpleasant things' like track accidents are mood killer

Shuts up exchange on 'unpleasant things'; focuses on restoration of CST

Glass windows will be restored without ruining CST’s charm. Pics/Bipin Kokate

For DK Sharma, general manager of Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR), derailments are a mood killer, and he'd rather not mull over such 'unpleasant things'.

Asked about the two derailments on CR and WR and cattle death on tracks over the last fortnight, Sharma yesterday tried to brush aside the question, saying: "There is a time to ask questions [about derailments and cattle deaths]. Speak about pleasant things and not unpleasant things."

The blasé attitude was on display after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Railways and non-profit charitable organisation Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage for the restoration of the south and east façade of CST.

Vikas Dilawari, conservation architect who is associated with the restoration project, said the world heritage site needs urgent repairs.

Drainage pipes connecting the bathrooms and toilets inside this building are callously jutting out.

The eroding façade has been cause for concern

These grey-coloured pipes are one of the biggest reasons behind leakages through the building, which was built in 1888. During restoration, these pipes will be sensitively re-routed.

Glass windows that form a key part of the architectural marvel are broken at several spots. They will be restored in a way that doesn't ruin CST's charm.

Gothic statues, especially those of gargoyles, that have worn out will also be taken up for restoration.