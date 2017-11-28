Railway Minister Piyush Goyal hospitalised in Mumbai, said to be stable

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was hospitalised here today after he complained of uneasiness and severe pain in the stomach

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was hospitalised here today after he complained of uneasiness and severe pain in the stomach. Goyal, who was to address a press conference at the Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at around 6:30 PM, was rushed to the private hospital here when he complained of uneasiness. His office in Delhi said that he had a "minor kidney stone" but is "okay now".



He will not undergo surgery, but is being kept under observation, his office said. Before hospitalisation, Goyal visited suburban Elphinstone Road and Currey Road stations to take stock of the ongoing construction of the Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) by the Army.

Goyal complained of uneasiness after addressing a review meeting of senior Central and Western Railway officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. "After holding a review meeting with the officials, the minister complained of uneasiness due to acidity. An ambulance was called as part of protocol though he was fit enough to walk and preferred to travel in his own vehicle," a senior railway official said.

"He (Goyal) has been admitted to a private hospital and is fine now," he said. "Visited Elphinstone Road railway station and reviewed the progress of foot overbridge's construction. The Army has been working tirelessly to build the infrastructure within the given timeline," Goyal said in a tweet tonight.

