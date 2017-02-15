Railway to run 22 AC superfast weekly trains between LTT to Sealdah

Sealdah Railway station. Pic/YouTube

Indian Railways have decided to run 22 AC Superfast weekly special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Sealdah to clear the extra rush of passengers during summer 2017. The details are as follows.

02256 special train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13.20 hrs on every Tuesday from 18.4.2017 to 27.6.2017 (11 trips) and arrive Sealdah at 20.40 hrs next day.

02255 special train will leave Sealdah at 17.30 hrs on every Sunday from 16.4.2017 to 25.6.2017 (11 trips) and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.45 hrs next day.

The halts would be Kalyan, Igatpuri, Bhusaval, Nagpur, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar, Kharagpur.

The composition of train is 4 AC-2 Tier, 9 AC-3 Tier.

Reservation: Bookings for 02256 on special charges leaving on April 18, 2017 will open from February 17, 2017 and for the subsequent trips will open with advance reservation Period of 60 days.