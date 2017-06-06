Railways: 43,000 travelling without ticket held, fined





The Railways in Bihar has caught and fined 43,000 travellers without ticket and those not having proper ticket, and collected a penalty of Rs 15.2 crore in May this year, an East Central Railway (ECR) statement said on Tuesday. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel also held 861 persons travelling in coaches reserved for women and an amount of Rs 2.51 lakh was realised as penalty from them, the statement said.

569 people were caught smoking in trains last month and a fine of Rs 1.14 lakh was collected from them, it said. Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Arvind Kumar

Rajak said that 43,000 people were caught without ticket and not having proper ticket, and a penalty of Rs 15.2 crore was collected from them. 396 people were taken into custody for unnecessary pulling the chain and Rs 2.85 lakh was realised, Kumar said. He said 551 persons were held for misbehaving with co-passengers and fine of Rs 1.39 lakh was collected from them.



Further, 860 persons were held on charges of loitering on railway premises, travelling on train's roof, among other offences.