Railways act on 3,000 tweet complaints daily

Railway Ministry's official Twitter page
The Railway Ministry's Twitter handle @RailMinIndia, which boasts of 2.7 million followers, has become an effective tool to redress passenger grievances, and acts upon 3,000 complaints daily, according to officials.
It has become a contact point between the Railways commuters, which has proved to be a big boon, said a senior Railway Board official in an interaction with journalists from Mumbai, who were invited to Delhi on the initiative of the Railway minister Suresh Prabhu.
