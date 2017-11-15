Rain drenches Kolkata; more in store, says meteorological department

Incessant rains since early morning affected normal life in Kolkata on Wednesday even as the meteorological department forecast a heavy rain in Gangetic West Bengal till Friday, owing to a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal. The depression was likely to move further northwards for some more time, maintaining its intensity, and move north­ northeastwards thereafter and weaken gradually from tomorrow, the meteorological department said.



Waterlogged streets of Kolkata. File pic/ PTI



The depression was likely to cause a heavy rain at isolated places in Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata, till Friday morning. "The intensity of rainfall is likely to increase tomorrow and it will be heavy, mainly in the coastal districts of East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas," Regional Met Director G K Das said. The weather was likely to improve from Saturday, he added.



The city woke up to a drizzle, which slowly intensified to a moderate rainfall throughout the day. The inclement weather affected normal life with school

and office-goers facing a tough time with a less-than-normal public transport services and traffic congestions.