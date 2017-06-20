Rains bring relief from heat in Bihar

Patna: Weather in Bihar turned pleasant with light to moderate rainfall in most parts of the state bringing down the mercury level substantially.

The state capital received light rainfall in the morning bringing much needed respite from scorching heat, Met officials said.

Gaya recorded the highest maximum temperature at 36.9 deg C against yesterday's 41.1 deg C, while Patna registered 33 deg C against yesterday's 39.8 deg C, the Met office said.

Bhagalpur recorded 31.9 deg C, while the maximum temperature in Purnea was 30.5 deg C.

Patna and Gaya are likely to witness thunderstorm with rain tomorrow, while Bhagalpur and Purnea may witness generally cloudy sky with light rain, the Met department said.