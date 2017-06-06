Rains likely to hit Mumbai by this weekend



Mumbai has been experiencing light pre-monsoon showers since mid-May. Several parts of the city witnessed light drizzling, which weather experts predict will continue until the onset of the monsoon, which they believe to be this weekend. Monsoon usually arrives by June 10 in Mumbai.

This comes as a relief for Mumbaikars, from the hot and humid weather conditions they experienced last May. Mumbai has been on the receiving end of light rain showers in several areas, and experts say the intensity would increase in the coming weeks as Southwest Monsoon would have arrived by then.

Monsoon rains arrived at southern Kerala coast about a fortnight ago. 8 mm rainfall was recorded in Mumbai on June 1.

The weather has been cloudy since the last 2 days, with Santa Cruz and Colaba witnessing 0.3 mm and 3 mm rainfall respectively.