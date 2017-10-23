Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Raj Babbar on Monday attacked the state government for non-performance and said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was "not a sadhu but a swadu (materialist)".

Raj Babbar

Addressing an event in Gorakhpur to mark the birth centenary celebrations of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the actor-turned-politician said that while on the one hand Adityanath is enjoying the perks of power on the other he wants to portray himself as a monk.

"The Chief Minister will have to choose one of these, whether he is a saint or a person who is enjoying power," Raj Babbar added.

He also slammed the BJP for its "persistent questioning" of the patriotism of others and asked whether the BJP considered Subhas Chandra Bose, Ashfaqullah Khan, Ram Prasad Bismill and Bhagat Singh as patriots or not.

The Congress leader said that many BJP leaders like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee have in the past openly praised the contribution of Indira Gandhi but the present dispensation refuses to do so.