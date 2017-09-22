'Dawood is willing to return to India,' reveals Raj Thackeray

Raj Thackeray
The chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Raj Thackeray finally jumped onto the social media bandwagon yesterday, and celebrated the occasion by making a revelation that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim was willing to return to India as part of a deal with the government, and the BJP was all set to use the fugitive's arrest to garner votes in the next elections.
Also read: Raj Thackeray's daughter Urvashi picks Bollywood over politics
It's official
While launching his official Facebook page, Thackeray also slammed PM Narendra Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis, accusing them of wrong policies and not fulfilling promises.
Also read: Photos: Raj Thackeray with wife Sharmila at a launch in Mumbai
"I expected bullet trains to connect destinations that are separated by longer distances. You may not understand the purpose behind a bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad now, but I know what it means. It will fulfill the dream of certain people who want Mumbai to be part of their state, which was separated in 1960. This is a well-thought plan," Thackeray said.
By the time the programme ended, Thackeray's page was being followed by 4.59 lakh netizens.
You may also like to read: Photos: Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray's dinner outing with family
Trending Video
Watch video: Ryan School murder: My brother was beaten up to give wrong statements
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut at the Mumbai airport
Photos: Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni's bromance, Team India in LOL mode
Bollywood celebs show you colours for Navratri 2017
Birthday special: Chris Gayle and his multiple records in cricket
In Pictures: 17 dreaded on-screen villains of Bollywood