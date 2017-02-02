Raj Thackeray's song and dance ahead of BMC elections



MNS president Raj Thackeray on his first rally ahead of the BMC elections, at Shivaji Mandir in Dadar on Wednesday. Pic/Rane Ashish

Breaking his silence following the proposal of alliance that was sent to the Shiv Sena, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, while addressing party workers, said his party would contest the BMC elections with full strength and would not approach the Sena again.

Raj also said that the BJP and Sena were trying to mislead people with their split show and that they would reunite after the elections. "I approached them because, for me, Marathi manoos is important; I made seven calls, but they did not respond. For me, the topic is over now," he said.

The last song?

At the start of Raj's rally, a song composed by music director-singer duo Avdhoot Gupte and Swapnil Bandodkar was played before the party chief and supporters. The lyrics had been written as per the current political scenario in the state, while also having Raj's appeals to the Marathi manoos as well as to his party cadre for support in this time of crisis for the MNS. Raj said, "The lyrics must have conveyed the message to you all that we are going to fight the elections with full strength."

Opposition slam

Taking potshots at the Sena and BJP, he added that the two parties had an understanding behind closed doors that they would come together after the elections. "I had only one intention, but still I am facing a lot of criticism. I would do anything for Marathi manoos, and hence, I approached the Sena," the firebrand leader said.

Raj also alleged that the BJP leadership at the Centre, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, has a hidden agenda of removing Vidarbha from Maharashtra, which, he added, state BJP leaders were unaware of.

Calling Modi a dictator and "feku", Raj said he just "keeps talking". He also criticised the PM for taking wrong policy decisions on various fronts and then changing them.

All for the Marathi manoos

Raj also said there won't be any divsion in Marathi votes if people voted for MNS. "Even before the Sena came into existence, there was Marathi manoos and he voted for some or the other party. So, people should stop saying that Marathi votes get divided when they vote for MNS," he added.

"People criticise me for not fulfilling the promises that were made, but those who want to see what we have done should visit Nashik. In the last five years, there has been no complaint of corruption in Nashik Municipal Corporation; this is real transparency. Check the five-year-old manifesto of both these parties (Sena and BJP) and you will know how many promises they have fulfilled," Raj said.