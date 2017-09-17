Rajasthan BJP MP from Alwar, Mahant Chandnath passes away

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Rajasthan's Alwar, Mahant Chandnath, has passed away at the age of 61.
Chandnath took his last breath on Saturday at 11:45 p.m. at Delhi's Apollo Hospital. His last rites will be performed today at his 'math' located in Haryana¿s Rohtak district at 4 p.m.
The BJP District Head of Alwar further informed ANI that the all the events of the day in the district have been cancelled following Chandnath's death.
Chandnath headed the Nath sect of Hinduism and was also the chancellor of the Mast Nath University.
Chandnath first won the by-elections in 2014 from Rajasthan¿s Behror seat.
In 2014, he defeated Jitendra Singh of the Congress to became a MP from Alwar.
In February 2017, Chandnath was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a Haryana court for criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.
