Rajasthan cop allegedly shoots self in car, woman's body found next to him



Ashish Prabhakar

A police officer from Rajasthan, who was only recently posted in the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) was found dead in his official car last night.

According to a report in NDTV, Ashish Prabhakar (42), was an additional Superintendent of Police, and allegedly shot himself with his revolver. The report added that the body of a woman, possibly in her early thirties, was also found next to the cop. The woman’s body was found on the front seat of the car that was parked on a road on the outskirts of Jaipur.

The NDTV report added that police have found the woman’s mobile phone, and are in the process of trying to identify her. According to the report, Prabhakar left office around 5 pm on Thursday, and shot himself the same night.

Cops are said to have found a suicide note allegedly written by Prabhakar to his wife, seeking forgiveness. Police told NDTV that “family issues” could be behind the unfortunate incident.