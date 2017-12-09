Rajasthan: Man jailed for killing Muslim labourer, allegedly shooting video of act

A court here yesterday sent a man, who allegedly hacked and burnt to death a Muslim labourer from West Bengal in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, to three days in police custody

A court here yesterday sent a man, who allegedly hacked and burnt to death a Muslim labourer from West Bengal in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, to three days in police custody. Shambhu Lal Raigar was produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Rajsamand. The magistrate remanded him in three days police custody. The accused will be produced in the court on December 10 again, Station House Officer (SHO), Rajnagar, Ramsumer Meena said.



Raigar had allegedly hacked and burnt Mohammand Afrazul and a video of the gruesome incident went viral on social media on Wednesday. He was arrested on Thursday while his minor nephew who had allegedly made the video was detained. The boy was sent to a juvenile home by the court today, the SHO said.

