Rajathan Varistha Upadhayay Result 2017 declared, Check at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) declared the Rajasthan 12th Varistha Upadhyay Result 2017 today (May 22). Candidates, who appeared for the exams can check their Rajasthan 12th Varistha Upadhyay Result 2017 at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The results are also available on Jagran Josh

Here's how students can get their Rajasthan 12th Varistha Upadhyay Result 2017

>> Visit rajathan12.jagranjosh.com

>> Click on the direct link for Rajasthan 12th Varistha Upadhyay Result 2017

>> Enter your hall ticket or admit card number along with other important details

>> Click on the submit button

>> Download PDF AND take printout of the scorecard