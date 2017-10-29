Rajesh Talwar: It's a little scary to step back into society

Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, who walked out of Dasna jail in Ghaziabad after being absolved of the charge of murdering their daughter and domestic help, say its a "little scary" to step back into society after a long confinement. The couple was acquitted by the Allahabad HC on October 12. They walked free from Dasna prison on October 16. They were in jail for the last four years after a CBI Special Court held them guilty of murdering their daughter Aarushi and destroying the evidence. The couple have broken their silence since their release in a special 19 minutes long interview, Unsolved Aarushi Murder: The Talwars Break Their Silence, for an online streaming app, Hotstar, a statement said.



Dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar after they were released from Dasna Jail in Ghaziabad on October 16. File Pic

"After being confined for so long, you suddenly come into freedom or you suddenly step out... we could see a lot of people outside, we could see that this had attracted a lot of attention. It is a little scary to face people, the world, go back into the society. It's difficult, it's something you have to slowly learn," Rajesh said. "A big load had been lifted from our back and it was a big sense of relief and I was grateful to god that our stand had been vindicated by the High Court," he added. The Talwars had maintain­ed that they had nothing to do with the double murders.

4 No. of years the Talwars spent in jail