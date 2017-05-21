Rajinikanth will only float his own party: TN Congress chief



Rajinikanth

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Su Thirunavukkarasar today said that he believes Tamil 'Superstar' Rajinikanth will not join any national or regional political party but will only float his own party.

"As a friend who has known him for 35-40 years what I think is he will not join any national or regional party. He will only float a new party," the TNCC chief he said. His remarks comes amidst strong signals from the actor over his possible political plunge, besides BJP's efforts to woo him to join the national party.

Speaking to reporters after participating in the 26th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, he said if Rajinikanth floated a new party, it will be upto him to decide on alliance.

The actor had earlier this week made statements about politics and the system being rotten. He had asked his fans to be prepared for a "war", saying in olden days kings seldom maintained massive standing armies but the men will always turn up when a battle ensued. He had noted that though he was not interested in politics he would nevertheless show "money-minded people" the door if he took the plunge.

The statements by Rajinikanth had sparked off a series of debates about his possible political entry, reminding of the similar hysteria in 1996 when he openly defied the then Chief Minister, late J Jayalalithaa, asking people to vote against her government. He had also backed the DMK-TMC (Tamil Maanila Congress) combine which swept the elections then.