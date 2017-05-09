Rajnath Singh: Choking Maoists' finances is the 'most basic mantra'



Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh chairs a meeting with CMs of left wing extremism-hit states and other ministers in Delhi. Pic/PTI

Choking financial resources was the "most basic mantra" in the fight against Maoists, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said yesterday and asked affected states to "take ownership" of the anti-Maoist operation.

Inaugurating a meeting of CMs and top officials of 10 Maoist-affected states, the minister said there was a need to frame an integrated strategy to deal with the guerrillas.

Economic resources, he said, play an important role in any war - only when money is available is it possible to buy, eat, drink and possess ammunition and weapons. "Therefore, choking the financial resources of the left wing extremists is the most basic mantra in this fight," he said at the meeting being held two weeks after an ambush in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, in which 25 CRPF personnel were killed.

Declaring an all out war, Singh stressed on "unity of purpose" and spoke of unified coordination and command to counter left wing extremism.

"There is a need to find a solution for this problem and the strategy is available and encompassed in the word 'SAMADHAN'. It means S-Smart leadership, A-Aggressive strategy, M-Motivation and training, A-Actionable intelligence, D-Dashboard-based KPIs (key performance indicators) and KRAs (key result areas), H-Harnessing technology, A-Action plan for each theatre, and N-No access to financing," he said.

12,000 No. of people who have died in Maoist violence in 20 years