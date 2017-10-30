Rajnath Singh appreciates Akshay Kumar for supporting families of Indian soldiers

After meeting National Award winning Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday 'appreciated his efforts towards supporting the families" of Indian soldiers of paramilitary forces.



While expressing his happiness, the Home Minister took to his Twitter handle, writing, 'Met noted film actor @akshaykumar today. Appreciated his efforts towards supporting the families of India's bravehearts'. In reply to his tweet, the 50-year-old actor wrote that he is 'forever grateful' to the Government of India for making the app and website 'BharatKeVeer' a reality.

'None of which would've been possible without ur support. Forever grateful to you for making @BharatKeVeer a reality, Hon. @rajnathsingh ji ????,' tweeted the 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' star. Earlier in April 2017, the actor had launched an app and website 'BharatKeVeer', a platform where everyone can come up to help the next of the kin of slain soldiers financially.