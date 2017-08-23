Rajnath Singh's hope of early solution to Doka La impasse rejected



Rajnath Singh

China said yesterday that the only way to end the standoff in Doka La was for India to unconditionally withdraw its troops from the area, a day after Home Minister Rajnath Singh hoped Beijing would soon make a "positive" move.

Singh on Monday had hoped that a solution to the standoff in Doka La would be found soon and said India never attacked a nation nor did it harbour any expansionist behaviour. In a speech, he had also expressed hope that China will undertake a positive initiative to resolve it.

But China responded by repeating its accusation that Indian troops "illegally crossed the boundary". Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said India's reasons to stop the Chinese road building activity in Doka La area was "ridiculous". "So the only prerequisite and condition of this incident is unconditional withdrawal of the Indian troops and equipment," Hua told reporters.