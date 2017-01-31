Rajput group Karni Sena suggests Sanjay Leela Bhansali to change title 'Padmavati'

Founder and Patron of Lokendra Singh Kalvi. Pic/PTI

Rajput group Karni Sena on Monday asked for a change in title of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama 'Padmavati'.

The demand was raised at a joint press conference which was convened by Rajput Sabha to announce that the Karni Sena and it agree over the issues raised. However, later in the evening, founder and patron of the Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi, clarified that the change of of the movie's title was only a suggestion. "Change of the title is our suggestion and we are not adamant if this cannot happen. Karni Sena is satisfied on their written assurance that there will be no intimate scene or dream sequence," Kalvi told reporters.

Earlier in the day, some Karni members Sena demanded that the movie's title should be changed and there should be no film in the name of 'Padmavati' at all which was supported by state Karni Sena chief Mahipal Singh. Shobha Sant, CEO of Bhansali Productions, however, said the demand for change in the title did not come up in previous discussions with the group.

Correction > There was never a romantic scene & dream sequence planned or shoot between Rani Padmavati & Alauddin khilji ~ @ShobhaIyerSant pic.twitter.com/CZzS71tNcU — BhansaliProductionFC (@bhansaliprod_fc) January 30, 2017

"They have made this fresh demand for which I have nothing to say anything. This is not in my jurisdiction. They also did not raise this point in our discussion held before," she said. "There is no romantic dream sequence or any objectionable/ romantic scene between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khijli. It was not a part of the script. It was misconception and considering the sentiments of the community, we have clarified to them," she added.

Union minister Giriraj Singh also demanded that there should be no distortion of historical facts in the movie. "The opposition over distortion of historical facts was right. The film is being made by those for whom Aurangzeb and such personalities are their icon," he told reporters, adding no attempt to distort historical facts will be tolerated.

They (Bhansali Prod.) have agreed there will be no intimate scene between Padmavati &Alauddin Khilji in any form: Giriraj Singh,Rajput Sabha pic.twitter.com/31T31s3qXp — ANI (@ANI_news) January 30, 2017

Demand to form a screening committee before the release of the movie is still to be fulfilled: Giriraj Singh,Rajput Sabha #Padmavati pic.twitter.com/NMmYs0NZwR — ANI (@ANI_news) January 30, 2017

State Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has also said there should be no distortion of historical facts. He said the state government would provide security cover for the shooting, if requested. He also said the incident happened but no FIR was lodged, adding some members from Bhansali's team had met him earlier but he had no knowledge when the shooting started.

Karni Sena members created a ruckus and manhandled Bhansali while the director was shooting the movie at Jaigarh Fort in Jaipur on Friday.

The incident drew sharp reactions from the film industry with members demanding action against the attackers. Bhansali's production house released a statement clarifying the 'misconception' about the story but the team also cancelled its shooting in the city.