At least one person was killed and three injured when the Rajrani Express collided with an oil tanker here this evening, an official said.

According to district magistrate, Bareilly, R Vikram Singh, the accident took place near Pitambarpur station, located almost 20 kilometres from the district headquarters. "The accident took place at Gausganj Pulia railway crossing near Pitambarpur station, where the tanker was hit by the Rajrani Express as it was crossing a manned level crossing. Driver of the tanker Sohan Lal, 32, died on the spot," Singh said.

The train was on way to Meerut to Lucknow. Three passengers sustained injuries and have been sent to the Bareilly district hospital, he said. "Vehicles were arranged to ferry passengers who were to get down in Bareilly. The crossing was a manned level crossing, and why its gate was not closed before the arrival of train will be probed by the Railways," the district magistrate said.

Singh said that traffic on the rail route is yet to resume. Railway officials informed the railway line was in proper condition, but the engine of the Rajrani Express had been damaged, he said.