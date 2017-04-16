Rajya Rani derailment: Rs 50,000 relief for injured



Coaches of the Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express, which derailed near Rura station, in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi/Lucknow: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for each of the seriously injured passengers in the derailment of the Rajya Rani Express near Rampur yesterday.

Prabhu has also ordered an inquiry into the accident.

Eight coaches of Lucknow-bound Meerut-Lucknow Rajya Rani Express derailed at 8.15 am near Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, leaving at least two passengers injured. Sources said two of the eight affected coaches have capsized.

There were no casualties, Northern Railway spokesperson Neeraj Sharma said.

"Personally monitoring situation. Directed senior officers to rush to the spot. Ensure speedy relief and rescue operations (sic)," Prabhu tweeted.

Adityanath also announced a compensation of R25,000 to those who suffered minor injures, a state government spokesman said. He has asked Minister of State for Irrigation Baldev Olakh to distribute the financial help on the spot, the spokesperson said.

Adityanath has asked district officials to continue the relief and rescue operations on a war footing.