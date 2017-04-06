Rajya Sabha passes four GST Bills



Parliament of India. File pic/AFP

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed four bills related to the implementation of the pan-India Goods and Services Tax.

The bills passed by the Upper House and returned to the Lok Sabha are - The Central Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017, The Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017, The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Bill, 2017 and The Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Bill, 2017.

While the Congress did not move amendments, those moved by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien were negatived after division.

The four bills have now been passed by Parliament as Lok Sabha had passed them last week.