Rajya Sabha stalled over Kiren Rijiju controversy



Kiren Rijiju in Parliament. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: For the first time since the Winter session began on November 16, the Rajya Sabha yesterday saw a legislative action as it passed the Disabilities Bill. But it was adjourned twice following protests over the controversy involving Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju. Opposition members shouted slogans and indulged in heated exchanges with BJP members over the alleged misuse of office by Rijiju with regard to a Rs 450-cr power project scam in Arunachal Pradesh, besides also raising anti-government slogans on the demonetisation issue.

Lok Sabha also continued to see ruckus with the Opposition training their guns on the government over the controversy involving Rijiju and the demonetisation issue, forcing adjournment till noon. But Rijiju’s cabinet colleague M Venkaiah Naidu rubbished allegations levelled against him, saying it was part of Congress’ "spit and run" tactics.

He said the the Power Ministry has already given a clarification and Congress does not even know that the project was sanctioned when it was in power at the Centre.