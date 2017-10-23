In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the government on Sunday promoted senior IPS officers Rakesh Asthana and Gurbachan Singh as Special Directors of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) respectively.



Representation pic

Deepak Kumar Mishra and Sudeep Lakhtakia have been promoted as Special DG in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Rajesh Ranjan and A.P. Maheshwari have been promoted to the ranks of Special DG in the Border Security Force (BSF).

This was announced by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training. Gurbachan Singh was earlier Additional Director in IB and Asthana was Additional Director in CBI.

Lakhtakia and Mishra were earlier Additional DG in CRPF, while Ranjan and Maheshwari were Additional DG in the Border Security Force (BSF).