Vasai resident Rakesh Talreja's family demands thorough into probe Jamaica armed robbery case



Rakesh Talreja's elder brother Mahesh with the letter the family has written to the Prime Minister, state Chief Minister and others. Pic/Hanif Patel

The family of 23-year-old Rakesh Talreja, the Vasai resident who was shot dead allegedly during an armed robbery in Jamaica on February 9, is unwilling to believe the reported circumstances surrounding his death.

They are demanding a thorough probe into the incident and have written to the local police station, the Prime Ministers of India and Jamaica, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and other relevant agencies. Senior inspector Anil Patil from Manikpur police station said, "The Talreja family has given us a letter regarding Rakesh's death in Jamaica."

'Give us answers'

Rakesh's elder brother, Mahesh (28), has pointed out several holes in the versions of the incident given by Rakesh's boss, Sunil Daswani, and colleagues. Mahesh said on February 10, Daswani had called their cousin Chandan Harish Ahuja, who lives in Vasai, at 8.15 am and told him that three people had entered Rakesh's house and shot him dead. "How Daswani got Ahuja's number is a mystery," Mahesh said.

"When I called Rakesh's number, someone picked up the phone, and identified himself as Mejo e Chan and said 'Bro, I am at the hospital and have been injured'. He then said Rakesh was no more."

"Mejo said Rakesh was asleep when he and three other friends had returned home. Four bandits forced the door open and pointed guns at them. They robbed everyone and then shot one friend, Girish Mehtani, in his leg. They then went upstairs and demanded Rakesh's valuables. Rakesh handed over everything he had, including his phone. But, Mejo said, as they were about to leave, Rakesh started running behind them, when one of the bandits shot him dead," said Mahesh. "If the bandits had taken everyone's phones, how come Rakesh's phone was with his colleague, Mejo?" Mahesh asked.

'Misusing Rakesh's phone'

He alleged that someone was still using Rakesh's mobile phone and operating his social media accounts. They had deleted Rakesh's pictures with his boss, roommates and colleagues, Mahesh said.