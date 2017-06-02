Rakhi Sawant in trouble again, non-bailable warrant issued in Valmiki case

Rakhi Sawant

A Ludhiana court on Friday has issued a fresh non-bailable warrant against actress Rakhi Sawant again for allegedly making objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki.

A Ludhiana court issued non-bailable warrant against Rakhi Sawant again, for making derogatory remarks on Valmiki pic.twitter.com/PUOSKLmxm7 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 2, 2017

On May 12, the court of Judicial Magistrate Vishav Gupta fixed June 2 as the next date for hearing in the case.

Earlier on March 9, a warrant was issued on the basis of a complaint filed against her for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Valmiki community with her comments on a programme on a private television channel last year, police said.

Rakhi Sawant had infamously said then that she came to know about the arrest warrant through media. "I got to know from the media that I have been arrested, there's a case filed against me, and a warrant issued. I didn't know that Punjab police is searching for me," she was quoted as saying.

Rakhi said when she heard about the case, she went to Bangur Nagar and Oshiwara police station in Mumbai and asked for a warrant. However, the police 'denied any warrant' against her.

On the instructions of the court, a two-member team of the Ludhiana police had left for Mumbai with the arrest warrant in April this year, but had to return empty handed as she was not found at her address.

The case dates back to last year when Rakhi Sawant allegedly made objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki, who wrote the mythological Hindu epic 'Ramayana' which has offended 'the religious sentiments' of the Valmiki community.

