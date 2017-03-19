Ram Gopal Varma told to screen 'Sarkar 3' for scriptwriter by Monday



Ram Gopal Varma

The Bombay High Court has directed Ram Gopal Varma to screen the movie Sarkar 3 first to scriptwriter Nilesh Girkar who, on January 30, 2017, approached the Bombay High Court claiming that that Sarkar 3, the third part of the political drama series, was written by him and that director Ram Gopal Varma has not given him credit. He also alleged that he hadn't been paid the entire amount discussed at the time of writing of the script for this the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer.

The film, set to release on April 7, has been locked in a copyright infringement suit since then. In the last hearing, held on March 11, Justice Gautam Patel had asked Varma to deposit R6.2 lakhs in court as a payment settlement amount. The amount will be kept with the Prothonotary and Senior Master of the Bombay High Court until the case is decided.

On Friday, Justice Patel asked Varma's lawyers to hold a screening of the film for Girkar and his lawyers before March 20. The court said that Girkar and his counsels should not carry any recording devices with them during the screening.

This will help Girkar assess if his script has been used in the film and to what extent. While Varma's counsel Kunal Tiwari opposed the move, Justice Patel directed them to screen it. The court also directed Varma to deposit a copy of the original script of his film with the court and give a copy to Girkar, who would read it without making a copy. Girkar was earlier a part of RGV's team, having penned scripts for some of his other films such as Ab Tak Chappan 2 and Department.