Ram Jethmalani: India must ask for copy of judgment on Kulbhushan Jadhav

New Delhi: India must seek from Pakistan a copy of the judgment awarding death sentence to former navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, so the grounds on which he has been convicted is known, noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani has said.

"We want to know whether the sentence is right, and right as in, whether the conviction is right, then the question comes of what kind of punishment for that. "Suppose he has been convicted on stupid evidence, then that makes a much stronger case for India," he said.

The eminent criminal lawyer was speaking at the sidelines of a conference on 'Improving Indo-Pak Relations' at the India International Centre here, which was also attended by Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit, its former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri and senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar.

"I should read what is the charge and what is the evidence on which they (Pakistan) have acted, and why this death sentence. Death sentence is justified only in those cases in which you cannot imagine a more serious offence, that is the law, as far as I can see," Jethmalani said.

'Must think properly'

"Today people are giving opinions on the case (Jadhav's) without reading the judgment. I have not read it, and I do not want to aggravate the situation. But, whole press seeking opinions, have they read the judgment, nobody. We have made our stand, but we want to see the judgment. So, we (India) must ask from Pakistan the certified copy of the judgment.. Before we burn bridges, we need to think properly," he said.

Former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) A S Dulat described the situation as "crazy". "The whole episode surrounding Jadhav's case is so crazy. I wonder if Pakistan would be willing to share anything," he said at the sidelines of the event.

During the event, some reporters had posed questions to Kasuri and Basit on the raging issue of death sentence awarded to Jadhav by a Pakistani military court. But both of them declined to answer.

Surrounded by a battery of reporters and camerapersons, Kasuri only said, "Even many civilians in Pakistan have been tried by military courts."